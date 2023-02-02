Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Legacy Evolution Voyager Metalhawk Behind The Scenes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,557
Legacy Evolution Voyager Metalhawk Behind The Scenes


The behind the scenes looks at new Transformers figures continue as Hasbro Designer Evan Brooks has now taken to his Instagram to share some details about Legacy Evolution Voyager Metalhawk! “Hi Transformer Fans! Just popping in to do my do-diligence to give you all a few more looks at what we revealed this week! Starting off with our Voyager, Metalhawk! So as mentioned in the stream, this bot is a partial of the Kingdom Cyclonus. It uses the Hands, Shoulders, Biceps, Feet, Back of the legs, Part of the wings and a few of the joints from that figure. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Legacy Evolution Voyager Metalhawk Behind The Scenes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:36 PM   #2
delrue
Titanium
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 1,277
Re: Legacy Evolution Voyager Metalhawk Behind The Scenes
Liking the look of that yellow/gold a lot more in these IRL pics.
delrue is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.