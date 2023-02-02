The behind the scenes looks at new Transformers figures continue as Hasbro Designer Evan Brooks has now taken to his Instagram
to share some details about Legacy Evolution Voyager Metalhawk! “Hi Transformer Fans! Just popping in to do my do-diligence to give you all a few more looks at what we revealed this week! Starting off with our Voyager, Metalhawk! So as mentioned in the stream, this bot is a partial of the Kingdom Cyclonus. It uses the Hands, Shoulders, Biceps, Feet, Back of the legs, Part of the wings and a few of the joints from that figure. » Continue Reading.
