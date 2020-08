Rts/UN-27 Windcharger review

Looking back at RTS/ UN-27 Windcharger (whom I think might have a couple toyhax labels on him too). I not only compare him to the Combiner Wars and Power of the Primes iterations of the character, but also next to Hornet's Agent (Bumblebee) and offer a few comments about the comparisons folks have drawn between him and Earthtirse Cliffjumper. An oldie but a goodie!