Toys ?R? Us Australia Goes Into Administration

Sadly, we have another chapter in the story of Toys R Us closing. Via* Ozformers forums *and several online articles, we got word that*Toys R Us goes into administration in Australia. Kind of an unexpected event, since it seemed Toys "R" Us stores in Australia will continue on the business like other stores in Asia, despite the US main brand closing. This also affects Toys "R" Us partner Babies R Us. Here's a brief quote from an article from Australian site Inside Retail.com* Toys R Us Australia and sister brand Babies R Us have fallen into voluntary administration, following the