|
Beth McGuire-Smith To Attend TFNation 2020
TFNation is confirming their next artist guest for 2020:*IDW comics artist Beth McGuire-Smith. Beth McGuire-Smith
*has been involved in projects such as the Transformers Fan Zines Crystalline and Snapshots, and the gorgeous little calendars that regularly appear at TFNation. Now, she is working on covers and interiors for the new IDW Transformers comics. Beth McGuire-Smith*joins*Anna Malkova
*(IDW Transformers 2019 comics)*Jack Lawrence
*(Transformers: Lost Light artist)*James Roberts
*(Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye and Lost Light writer)*Lee Sullivan
*(original artist from the days of Marvels Transformers run in the UK)*Tania Gunadi
*(voice actor for Bulkheads best buddy Miko Nakadai) at Europes » Continue Reading.
The post Beth McGuire-Smith To Attend TFNation 2020
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.