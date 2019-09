115 Utopia YYW-02A Upgrade Kit For Siege Galaxy Optimus Prime

3P company 115 Utopia have uploaded, via their Weibo account , images of their*YYW-02A Upgrade Kit For Siege Galaxy Optimus Prime. This kit offers you a pair of fillers for the main cannons, 2 new toy-accurate guns and 2 pieces for a proper rear bumper in alt mode to hide the notorious robot feet. A nice offering to improve an already good figure. This kit is available only via TaoBao at the moment, but we hope it will be available via online retailers or Ebay soon.