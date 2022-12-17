Courtesy of TFW member Frosty Coffee and his newest Youtube video
on the upcoming Transformers Reactivate game, we have what appears to be screenshots from the actual game itself. These show off a roster of character designs (including Starscream, Slipstream, Hot Rod, Soundwave, Sunstreaker, Ironhide, and Windblade) as well as possible gameplay screenshots. Keep in mind however, it appears these shots are from quite early on in the game’s development, and with multiple reports detailing its rocky development it’s unknown how much has been kept. Take this as a rumor for now and let us know your thoughts on » Continue Reading.
