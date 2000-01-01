Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,010

Cyberverse Arcee, Repugnus & Wildwheel Released in Canada



Characters like Wildwheel, Arcee and Repugnus have been showing up at Canadian Walmarts of late.



Thanks to Cybertron.ca member CSpray for letting us know some new Cyberverse toys have been released in Canada. Characters like Wildwheel, Arcee and Repugnus have been showing up at Canadian Walmarts of late.





