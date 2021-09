Transformers Collaborative: Jurassic Park Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93 In-Hand Image

Via*Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Collaborative: Jurassic Park Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93. This amazing crossover brings us*Tyrannocon Rex, a redeco of Kingdom Leader Megatron with a sharp new head sculpt (and confirmed as a female) plus*Autobot JP93*which is revealed be a whole new mold that transforms into the licensed Ford Explorer. This 2-pack is an Amazon exclusive in the US and it's still*available now on* Amazon *for $104.99 and is scheduled to begin shipping on November 1, 2021