|
Transformers Collaborative: Jurassic Park Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93 In-Hand Image
Via*Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Collaborative: Jurassic Park Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93. This amazing crossover brings us*Tyrannocon Rex, a redeco of Kingdom Leader Megatron with a sharp new head sculpt (and confirmed as a female) plus*Autobot JP93*which is revealed be a whole new mold that transforms into the licensed Ford Explorer. This 2-pack is an Amazon exclusive in the US and it’s still*available now on*Amazon
*for $104.99 and is scheduled to begin shipping on November 1, 2021 Check out all the images on this news post, as well » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Collaborative: Jurassic Park Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93 In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca