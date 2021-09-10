Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Collaborative: Jurassic Park Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93 In-Hand Image


Via*Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Collaborative: Jurassic Park Tyrannocon Rex &#038; Autobot JP93. This amazing crossover brings us*Tyrannocon Rex, a redeco of Kingdom Leader Megatron with a sharp new head sculpt (and confirmed as a female) plus*Autobot JP93*which is revealed be a whole new mold that transforms into the licensed Ford Explorer. This 2-pack is an Amazon exclusive in the US and it’s still*available now on*Amazon*for $104.99 and is scheduled to begin shipping on November 1, 2021 Check out all the images on this news post, as well &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Collaborative: Jurassic Park Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93 In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



