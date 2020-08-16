Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,174

Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*for reporting in our boards his sighting of the*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Mini Bot Racers at US retail. These Mini Bot Racers toys convert from a 2-inch robot mode to vehicle mode and back again in 1 simple step. Ideal for small kids. Rookbartley also shared some in-hand images of all the figure:*Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Heatwave, Hoist, Whirl the Flight-Bot, and Hot Shot. Happy hunting to all young Rescue Bots Academy fans!



