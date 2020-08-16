Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Mini Bot Racers Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*for reporting in our boards his sighting of the*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Mini Bot Racers at US retail. These Mini Bot Racers toys convert from a 2-inch robot mode to vehicle mode and back again in 1 simple step. Ideal for small kids. Rookbartley also shared some in-hand images of all the figure:*Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Heatwave, Hoist, Whirl the Flight-Bot, and Hot Shot. Happy hunting to all young Rescue Bots Academy fans!

The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Mini Bot Racers Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



