|
Transformers: Studio Series Voyager Wave 2 Spotted At US Retail
Good news for all Transformers movie collectors in US. We have our first sightings of Studio Series Voyager Wave 2 at US Retail. Our first report comes from Facebook group The Syndicate
. A member of this group*found Studio Series Voyager Megatron and Brawl at a Walmart in South Carolina. Also, from our very own sightings forum
, 2005 Boards user*dsprks75*SS spotted Voyager Megatron and Brawl at the Avenues Walmart in Jacksonville, Florida. Time to dash to your local Walmart to try to grab these new figures. Happy hunting to everyone!
The post Transformers: Studio Series Voyager Wave 2 Spotted At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.