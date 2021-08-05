|
X-Transbots MX-28 Fast and MX-29 Fury (G1 Runamuck & Runabout) Color Renders
Third party company X-Transbots have just revealed, via their Facebook account
, the first color renders of their new*MX-28 Fast and MX-29 Fury (G1 Runamuck & Runabout). These are great renditions of the G1 Battlechargers for the Masterpiece scale. Each figure will stand about 7.3 inches/18.5 cm in robot mode. Alt mode features opening doors and hood with inner details. A promising project for sure, but keep in mind that these are still early renders that may have modifications once we finally see the first prototypes. See all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion » Continue Reading.
