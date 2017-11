So, where's TLK Hot Rod?

He was supposed to be a WM exclusive, but he's nowhere to be found and the TLK line is about to be phased out with TR in favor of POTP. What's happening? Even the Legion class version never made it to the pegs, nor the 3-step version.

