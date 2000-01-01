Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TRbox set mystery
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:39 PM   #1
Shepp
Maverick Hunter
Shepp's Ebay Auctions
Shepp's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Brantford, Ontario
Posts: 2,784
TRbox set mystery
So what were the figures that were supposed to come in the last two TR box sets?

Intelligence set
Leader - ?
Voyager - ?
Deluxe - Arcee with Lienad
Legends - Wingspan (as seen on Ultra Magnus' artwork)
Titan Master - Ultra Magnus

Firepower set
Leader - ?
Voyager - ?
Deluxe - Grotusque with Fengul
Legends - Cloudraker (the only remaining clone)
Titan Master - Scorponok


The artwork for the intelligence set looks like it may have been complete and chopped up for Arcee and Ultra Magnus, so there may be an answer. Not so sure with the Firepower set.
Shepp is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Pincher 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Bludgeon 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Vroom 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Mega Pretenders ? Thunderwing 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Crossblades 100%
Transformers
Transformers G1 1990 Classic Sludge
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.