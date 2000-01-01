Shepp Maverick Hunter Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Brantford, Ontario Posts: 2,784

TRbox set mystery So what were the figures that were supposed to come in the last two TR box sets?



Intelligence set

Leader - ?

Voyager - ?

Deluxe - Arcee with Lienad

Legends - Wingspan (as seen on Ultra Magnus' artwork)

Titan Master - Ultra Magnus



Firepower set

Leader - ?

Voyager - ?

Deluxe - Grotusque with Fengul

Legends - Cloudraker (the only remaining clone)

Titan Master - Scorponok





The artwork for the intelligence set looks like it may have been complete and chopped up for Arcee and Ultra Magnus, so there may be an answer. Not so sure with the Firepower set.





Shepp's Buy/Sell/Trade thread, Shepp's Want List, Shepp's Feedback thread __________________