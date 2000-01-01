|
TRbox set mystery
So what were the figures that were supposed to come in the last two TR box sets?
Intelligence set
Leader - ?
Voyager - ?
Deluxe - Arcee with Lienad
Legends - Wingspan (as seen on Ultra Magnus' artwork)
Titan Master - Ultra Magnus
Firepower set
Leader - ?
Voyager - ?
Deluxe - Grotusque with Fengul
Legends - Cloudraker (the only remaining clone)
Titan Master - Scorponok
The artwork for the intelligence set looks like it may have been complete and chopped up for Arcee and Ultra Magnus, so there may be an answer. Not so sure with the Firepower set.