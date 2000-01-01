Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Masterpiece, Combiner Wars, Titans Return Transformers
Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-32 Optimus Primal with Asia exclusive mace - box opened but figure never transformed - $160
Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-34 Cheetor - sealed box - $120
Buy both Masterpieces for $260

Transformers Generations Jetfire* - $50

Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus* - $50
Titans Return Six Shot* - Sold

Combiner Wars Starscream* - $50
Combiner Wars Thundercracker* - $50
Combiner Wars Skywarp* - $50
Buy all three for $130

Titans Return Astrotrain* - $20
Titans Return Galvatron* - $20
Titans Return Sentinal Prime* - $20
Titans Return Motomaster* - $20

Combiner Wars Bruticus* - $80
Combiner Wars Menasor* - $80
Combiner Wars Superion* - $80
Buy all three for $220

MMC Terminus Hexatron KO (Black Six Shot)- no box or instructions - $25

FansProject Warbot: Defender(Springer) - no box or instructions - Sold

*means never transformed and only put on display. Combiners were only transformed to combine and put on display. Comes complete with box and instructions.

Payments by PayPal or EFT. Buyer pays for shipping from Winnipeg.

Also open to trades for Third-party MPs.

Post will be updated tonight with pics.
