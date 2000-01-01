Today, 09:05 AM #1 ne1lf Mini-Con Join Date: Nov 2016 Location: canada Posts: 8 Masterpiece, Combiner Wars, Titans Return Transformers Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-32 Optimus Primal with Asia exclusive mace - box opened but figure never transformed - $160

Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-34 Cheetor - sealed box - $120

Buy both Masterpieces for $260



Transformers Generations Jetfire* - $50



Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus* - $50

Titans Return Six Shot* - Sold



Combiner Wars Starscream* - $50

Combiner Wars Thundercracker* - $50

Combiner Wars Skywarp* - $50

Buy all three for $130



Titans Return Astrotrain* - $20

Titans Return Galvatron* - $20

Titans Return Sentinal Prime* - $20

Titans Return Motomaster* - $20



Combiner Wars Bruticus* - $80

Combiner Wars Menasor* - $80

Combiner Wars Superion* - $80

Buy all three for $220



MMC Terminus Hexatron KO (Black Six Shot)- no box or instructions - $25



FansProject Warbot: Defender(Springer) - no box or instructions - Sold



*means never transformed and only put on display. Combiners were only transformed to combine and put on display. Comes complete with box and instructions.



Payments by PayPal or EFT. Buyer pays for shipping from Winnipeg.



Also open to trades for Third-party MPs.



Post will be updated tonight with pics.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

