TFcon is very happy to announce Sandy Fox the voice of T-AI in Robots in Disguise (2001) will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. Sandy will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Sandy Fox is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets on sale at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
