*have just announced that the premiere date of the new*Transformers Earthspark cartoon. Earth has a new generation of heroes. @Nickelodeon’s Transformers: #EarthSpark premieres globally on #ParamountPlus this November!* It seems that the series is likely to debut first via Paramount Plus, we already know that it will be also be aired in Nickelodeon this fall. Interested in this new Transformers show? Hit the discussion link below and share your thoughts on the 2005 Boards!
