Transformers Generations Selects God Neptune In-Hand Images

Via Baidu user*-??- *we can share for you our first in-hand images of the impressive*Transformers Generations Selects God Neptune. God Neptune is an amazing Generations Selects King Poseidon/Piranacon redeco as the famous Beast Wars II gestalt who is made up by*Halfshell, Coelagon, Sea Phantom, Terrormander, and last but not least,*Scylla*which is not just Tentakil redeco but a remold to match her animation model as a fembot.*Lobclaw/Nautilator is not present since he was not part of the Seacons in the original Beast Wars II cartoon. We have pics of the packaging, individual shots in both robot and beast mode, and of » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Generations Selects God Neptune In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM