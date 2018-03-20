|
Rumor: Possible Screening Of Bumblebee: The Movie To Be Held At WonderCon 2018?
Paramount Pictures has issued a statement that they will be hosting a special screening of an upcoming movie during WonderCon 2018. Though this can be applied to any of the 7 major Paramount movies hitting theaters this year, movie reviewer and entertainment news journalist Jeremy Conrad stated
two weeks ago that Transformers: Bumblebee movie is planned to be screened this week. Wondercon: “ATTENTION WONDERCON ANAHEIM ATTENDEES! @ParamountPics, will be hosting a special screening of a secret, upcoming film this Friday night for #WCA2018 Friday & 3-Day Badgeholders. Want more info? Stay Tuned!” Jeremy Conrad (a.k.a. Manabyte) “Dark Phoenix tests » Continue Reading.
