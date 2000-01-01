Transformers MP Style Figures
Toyworld Devy 500
MP Megatron 240
Fanstoys Soar 200
Fanstoys Stomp 200
Fanstoys Scoria 200
Fanstoys Grenadier 100
Fanstoys Mercenary 100
MP Soundwave Hasbro 180
MP ironhide with hip upgrade 100
MP Rachet with hip upgrade 100
MP starscream 120
Maketoys Downbeat 100
MP Shockwave 140
Badcube Grump 60
Badcube Brawny 120
Badcube Sunsurge 60
Oscular Max Sphinx 90
Xtransbots Aegis 100
Xtransbots Boost 40
DX9 Gewalt 120
Zeta Toys Takeoff 60
MMC Jaguar 60
MP Bluestreak 50
KO Hotrod 50
KO Prow
l 30
KO Wheeljack 30
KO SideSwipe 30
KO Thundercracker 80
All figures come with Original Boxes and accessories basically taken out and put into the display case thats it. willing to ship at buyers expense also open to offers
kijiji link
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-toys-games/e...ationFlag=true