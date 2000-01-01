Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Selling My MP Collection
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:53 PM   #1
Prodigy Prime
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: SPRUCE GROVE
Posts: 2
Selling My MP Collection
Transformers MP Style Figures
Toyworld Devy 500
MP Megatron 240
Fanstoys Soar 200
Fanstoys Stomp 200
Fanstoys Scoria 200
Fanstoys Grenadier 100
Fanstoys Mercenary 100
MP Soundwave Hasbro 180
MP ironhide with hip upgrade 100
MP Rachet with hip upgrade 100
MP starscream 120
Maketoys Downbeat 100
MP Shockwave 140
Badcube Grump 60
Badcube Brawny 120
Badcube Sunsurge 60
Oscular Max Sphinx 90
Xtransbots Aegis 100
Xtransbots Boost 40
DX9 Gewalt 120
Zeta Toys Takeoff 60
MMC Jaguar 60
MP Bluestreak 50
KO Hotrod 50
KO Prowl 30
KO Wheeljack 30
KO SideSwipe 30
KO Thundercracker 80
All figures come with Original Boxes and accessories basically taken out and put into the display case thats it. willing to ship at buyers expense also open to offers

kijiji link
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-toys-games/e...ationFlag=true
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: $_59 (1).JPG Views: 3 Size: 88.7 KB ID: 39153   Click image for larger version Name: $_59 (2).JPG Views: 2 Size: 79.0 KB ID: 39154   Click image for larger version Name: $_59 (3).JPG Views: 1 Size: 78.7 KB ID: 39155   Click image for larger version Name: $_59 (4).JPG Views: 1 Size: 86.6 KB ID: 39156   Click image for larger version Name: $_59 (5).JPG Views: 2 Size: 80.7 KB ID: 39157  

Click image for larger version Name: $_59 (6).JPG Views: 2 Size: 87.4 KB ID: 39158   Click image for larger version Name: $_59 (7).JPG Views: 2 Size: 86.4 KB ID: 39159   Click image for larger version Name: $_59 (8).JPG Views: 3 Size: 69.2 KB ID: 39160   Click image for larger version Name: $_59.JPG Views: 2 Size: 76.8 KB ID: 39161  
Prodigy Prime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
masterpiece

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
optimus prime lot
Transformers
Transformers G1 reissue TRU commemorative Starscream MIB mint in box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Pepsi Canadian 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:08 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.