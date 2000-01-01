Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page MP Megatron alternatives
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:29 PM   #1
Perceptor
Energon
Perceptor's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Brlngtn/Okvlle/Mis's'ga/Tornto
Posts: 894
MP Megatron alternatives
Hi there... looking for some help and advice...
There have been a number of third party MP style Megs out. Which ones are worthy of serious consideration potentially in lieu of MP36? Thanks.
__________________
Perceptor's BST Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=25055
Perceptor is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Voltron 1997 Reissue Five Lions Robot
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary MISB Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Ultra Transmetal 2 TM2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Mega Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia TM2
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Masterpiece Rodimus Prime Hot Rod Titanium G1 Lot Offshoot
Transformers
Transformers G1 Decepticon Headmaster Triple Changer Snapdragon 1987 Krunk
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.