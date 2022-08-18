Qualified and ready to deal with it now, Ultra Magnus puts into action a plan kilocycles in the making. Get the details via Flickering Myth’s 5-page preview of Shattered Glass II issue #1, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Danny Lore (Author), Marcelo Matere (Artist, Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Brokenshire (Cover Artist), Zoner (Cover Artist)
The post IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass II, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...