Even More Target Listings Discovered ? Soundwave, Starscream, Galvatron, Optimus Prim

After yesterday's deluge of new Target toy listings , it seems we now have even more, once again courtesy of TFW's Voltrace. It's important to note that it remains to be seen if these are for all-new product, old product, or repacks, so bear that in mind as you read ahead: • Soundwave ($29.99) • Soundwave ($26.99) • Starscream ($29.99) • Skybyte ($10.99) • Galvatron ($49.99) • Optimus Prime ($49.99) • Optimus Prime (9.99)