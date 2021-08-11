|
After yesterday’s deluge of new Target toy listings
, it seems we now have even more, once again courtesy of TFW’s Voltrace. It’s important to note that it remains to be seen if these are for all-new product, old product, or repacks, so bear that in mind as you read ahead: Soundwave ($29.99) Soundwave ($26.99) Starscream ($29.99) Skybyte ($10.99) Galvatron ($49.99) Optimus Prime ($49.99) Optimus Prime (9.99) You can check it out and let us know your theories on the boards!
