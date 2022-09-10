Via Weibo user*?????
*we can share for you our first images of the gray prototype and a colored test shot of the upcoming Magic Square Masterpiece Scale Optimus Prime 2.0. As we can see from the images, this a cartoon-accurate Masterpiece scale mold which is pretty similar to Magic Square’s Legends MS-B46 Light of Victory Optimus Prime 2.0 but, as mentioned by our boards members, it shows some small changes and extra details. It shows an impressive level of poseability, an opening chest for the Matrix and a very compact backpack. It’s still unclear if this new release will include » Continue Reading.
