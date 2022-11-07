Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,175

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Official Hasbro Toy Product Descriptions



We have with us, a list of official Hasbro product descriptions for the upcoming Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts toyline. The descriptions include: Power Combiners Power Alliance Power Battlers 1-Step Changers Smash Changers 2-In-1 Masks Basic Roleplay Masks You can read all about them, after the jump. News Post Image: Chefatron on YouTube Note: The following info is translated from another language. Power Combiners "These Transformers two-packs contain 13cm figures for ages 6 and up. The figures are inspired by the latest film from the world of Transformers! The first figure transforms from a robot to an alternate mode, and



More... We have with us, a list of official Hasbro product descriptions for the upcoming Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts toyline. The descriptions include: Power Combiners Power Alliance Power Battlers 1-Step Changers Smash Changers 2-In-1 Masks Basic Roleplay Masks You can read all about them, after the jump. News Post Image: Chefatron on YouTube Note: The following info is translated from another language. Power Combiners “These Transformers two-packs contain 13cm figures for ages 6 and up. The figures are inspired by the latest film from the world of Transformers! The first figure transforms from a robot to an alternate mode, and » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Official Hasbro Toy Product Descriptions appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

