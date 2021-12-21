Hot on the heels of our reveal of a new Rescue Bots Academy Ratchet figure
, now a pair of eBay listings
have revealed another new toy: Rescue Bots Academy Heatwave Jet Mode. This is another unexpected release under the Rescue Bots Academy line, and with a completely new mold for Heatwave which now transforms into a red jet. We still have no concrete information about the release date of these figures, but it’s good to notice that all the aforementioned eBay listings are UK based. See the images after the break and then sound off on the » Continue Reading.
