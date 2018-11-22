|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber ? Saber Mode Revealed
Flame Toy have revealed via their Twitter account
*a nice surprise about their impressive Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber action figure. It can be reconfigured into Saber mode. Flame Toys have got the attention of fans due to their impressive Kuro Kara Kuri line. Officially licensed, non-transformable action figures with top quality materials, finishing and articulation. Following their previous releases: IDW Drift and Tarn, now they brought us their amazing Star Saber, based on the Alex Milne’s design from IDW More Than Meets The Eye comics. The new Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber has got a new Saber mode by » Continue Reading.
