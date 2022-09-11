Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:30 PM
Super_Megatron
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? January 2023 Week 1


And here comes our first Transformers world sighting round up of 2023. We have some new Legacy toys in Germany, new Studio Series figures in New Zealand and several new Legacy and Buzzworthy Bumblebee toys in Taiwan. Legacy Wave 2 Deluxe Tarantulas in Germany*?*2005 Boards member*Born Toulouse*found Legacy Tarantulas at*M?ller store in Frankfurt-Nordwestzentrum. This is the third Wave 2 Deluxe toy found in Germany after*Wild Rider*and*Knock Out. We are only missing Elita-1 now. Studio Series Wave 17 &#038; 18 Deluxe In New Zealand*?*2005 Boards member*Inikalord*found Studio Series SS &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? January 2023 Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



