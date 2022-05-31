Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:54 AM   #1
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,451
CW LIOKAISER w/ perfect effect hands/feet like new $200 shipped
As it says. Got dem PE hands and feet baby. 200 shipped.

Kills me but vet bills happen.
Click image for larger version Name: 20220531_212846.jpg Views: 4 Size: 86.4 KB ID: 51962   Click image for larger version Name: 20220531_212849.jpg Views: 4 Size: 86.2 KB ID: 51963   Click image for larger version Name: 20220531_212854.jpg Views: 4 Size: 88.2 KB ID: 51964   Click image for larger version Name: 20220531_212857.jpg Views: 3 Size: 72.9 KB ID: 51965   Click image for larger version Name: 20220531_212901.jpg Views: 4 Size: 77.0 KB ID: 51966  

FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
