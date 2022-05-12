As it was previously announced,
today June 1st 2022 the highly anticipated*LEGO Optimus Prime if finally available for purchase via the official LEGO website
. This epic collaboration for a transformable G1 Optimus Prime in LEGO form is ready for shipping on this link
for*$169.99. Not much left to say, so be sure to order your set before it’s gone! Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
