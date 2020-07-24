|
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix: F.J. DeSanto Interview, Part II
With fair warning to story spoilers after the read more jump depending upon your Siege viewing progress, Hasbro Pulse continued
its interview with Executive Producer F.J. DeSanto. Play the clip below if you dare, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Transformers: War for Cybertron – Interview with Executive Producer, F.J. DeSanto, Part II
SPOILER ALERT!! Youve been warned. Catch our post premiere interview with Transformers: War for Cybertron Executive Producer, F.J. DeSanto, as he discusses Bumblebees journey and more.#HasbroPulse #Hasbro #Pulse #TRANSFORMERS #TransformersWarForCybertron #WarForCybertron #MORETHANMEETSTHEEYE #MTMTE #TransformersWFC Rooster Teeth Posted by Hasbro Pulse
on Friday, July » Continue Reading.
