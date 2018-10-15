Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,259

Cyber Commander Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Available On Amazon



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore for giving us the heads up of the*Cyber Commander Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Available via Amazon website. These figures are simple but but big 11-inch tall toys that transform in easy 6 steps. They are quite old in fact, Bumblebee was released while back in 2015 and*Optimus Prime is a redeco of the 2015 figure that was first found at retail in Taiwan last year. Both have been available only in some international markets, and this is our first proper release of these molds in the US. You can find Cyber Commander » Continue Reading.



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore for giving us the heads up of the*Cyber Commander Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Available via Amazon website. These figures are simple but but big 11-inch tall toys that transform in easy 6 steps. They are quite old in fact, Bumblebee was released while back in 2015 and*Optimus Prime is a redeco of the 2015 figure that was first found at retail in Taiwan last year. Both have been available only in some international markets, and this is our first proper release of these molds in the US. You can find Cyber Commander Bumblebee The post Cyber Commander Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Available On Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.