Hasbro Studio Series Leader Class Blackout

Blackout looks plenty menacing in both robot and alt mode.







Was this Takara Tomy label always on the packaging? I don't seem to recall and I don't have other packaging to compare it to.







This is all you get in the packaging.







The backing is the military base assault scene from the first movie.







Good ol' Scorponok.















Not much colour to Blackout which makes him look flat. He lacks a certain spirit because of it. According to the Tuna Standard he is just under seven cans tall. My apologies I forgot to take the comparison photo.







No wrist swivel.







Only the face a mother could love.







Same here...























My Blackout was a little fidgety, especially the covers over that turbine that rests over his head. It took quite a bit of playing to get it closed completely.











Peekaboo! Blackout's head is visible in the cockpit.











This part gave me the most hassle. Normally, the shoulder/ arm is connected to those two clips in robot mode. I could not remove them with my hand without over-flexing the plastic. I had to resort to a metal spudger to pop each retaining tab (or clip) to get them to fold back for Blackout's alt mode.

