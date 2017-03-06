Titans Return Trypticon First Size Comparison Picture With Metroplex
Takara Tomy has just release on its Twitter: @TF_pr*a great picture showing TR Trypticon (or Dinosaurer as he is known in Japan) next to Metroplex. Finally we can see the two titans in action together. This picture really gives us a good idea of the size of Trypticon, while revealing some extra details that may be for Takara’s Legends version of this mold, such as yellow eyes, some extra painting and stickers. Don’t wait more and check the picture after the jump and join to the discussion at the 2005 boards.