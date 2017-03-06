Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Titans Return Trypticon First Size Comparison Picture With Metroplex


Takara Tomy has just release on its Twitter: @TF_pr*a great picture showing TR Trypticon (or Dinosaurer as he is known in Japan) next to Metroplex. Finally we can see the two titans in action together. This picture really gives us a good idea of the size of Trypticon, while revealing some extra details that may be for Takara's Legends version of this mold, such as yellow eyes, some extra painting and stickers.

The post Titans Return Trypticon First Size Comparison Picture With Metroplex appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 10:20 AM   #2
Tonestar
Re: Titans Return Trypticon First Size Comparison Picture With Metroplex
Can't wait...
Today, 10:21 AM   #3
Fireflight
Re: Titans Return Trypticon First Size Comparison Picture With Metroplex
Really glad they scale well together. That was my biggest concern after seeing the Toy Fair Images.
