Today, 12:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,842
First Look At Simba Smoby 2017 RID Die-Cast Vehicle 2-Packs


Last week, we informed you that Simba Smoby will showcase their latest licensed Transformers die-cast vehicles at this year’s London Toy Fair. The toys include both Transformers: The Last Knight and Transformers: Robots In Disguise lines. Today, thanks to a small press material promoting the aforementioned Toy Fair, we have our first look at one of the products listed on our previous news post. The company will manufacture a line of Transformers: Robots In Disguise 2-Packs for the year 2017; where a Die-Cast vehicle will come with an articulated figure of the character. The scanned pics we have are &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Look At Simba Smoby 2017 RID Die-Cast Vehicle 2-Packs appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
