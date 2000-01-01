Today, 11:09 AM #1 zackmak Robot in Disguise Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 531 Will TFcon artists have collage print of Bell's 80's characters, which incl. Smurfs? Kind of an odd question, but I'm a fan of a lot of 80's properties, and since he's voiced multiple characters from that decade, I'm hoping there will be a print available that will include the Smurfs amongst the rest of his most famous characters.



Has anyone ever been to a convention where Michael Bell has been a guest and seen or bought an 8x10 for autographing that included the Smurfs? I know he'll probably sell individual-property prints.



(I was at TFcon back in 2007 when he was a guest, but I wasn't seeking autographs then, so I only attended his panel.)



Without question, the Smurfs voice roles are at the same grande scale on his portfolio as Transformers and GIJoe, so it would be cool if there was a collage print for sale that included his most famous 80's characters (sorry, no Rugrats or other 90's characters):



Ideally, for me, if a print was made, it would be of:





Prowl, Sideswipe, Swoop, Scrapper and Bombshell



Duke, Xamot and Major Bludd



Handy, Grouchy and Lazy (Smurfs)



Allstar (Snorks)



Zan and Gleek - Super Friends



Plastic Man - The Plastic Man Comedy Adventure Show (1979-81 series)



Lance beside his blue lion - Voltron (1984-85 series)



Bruce Banner with some sort of growing-outwards transformation effect that ends with the Hulk behind him The Incredible Hulk (1982-83 series)



Lex Luthor - Superman (1988 series)







I know artists attending TFcon in the past made artwork that was of that year's voice actor's characters, and then sold them as prints.



Any artist planning on doing a print similar to what I have listed above? Today, 11:50 AM #2 blackdraon113 Generation 2 Join Date: Dec 2011 Location: montreal Posts: 127 Re: Will TFcon artists have collage print of Bell's 80's characters, which incl. Smur i know he had prints on he's table at tfcon usa last year you can buy Today, 12:06 PM #3 zackmak Robot in Disguise Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 531 Re: Will TFcon artists have collage print of Bell's 80's characters, which incl. Smur Thanks for the info. Hoping someone that bought a collage print with smurfs on it, can scan it here.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

