|
Maketoys Cross Dimension MTCD-05 Buster Skywing (Jetfire / Skyfire) Prototype Images
Maketoys has posted another reveal via their official website
. Now we have images of the*Maketoys Cross Dimension MTCD-05 Buster Skywing Prototype. Following the style of Maketoys Cross Dimension series, this is a completely stylized and modern take on G1*Jetfire / Skyfire. The robot mode looks striking and powerful, armed with guns in the arms and displaying wings on the back, similar to the Decepticon Seekers. While the alt mode is completely different to the classic G1 animation model or toy, you may notice that the*rocket booster backpack is a homage to the original G1 Jetfire toy. You can check » Continue Reading.
