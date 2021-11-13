Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:22 AM
Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass, Trade Paperback Available For Amazon Pre-Order


Lock in your Amazon pre-order here for the complete five-issue Shattered Glass series. Many kilocycles after the Cybertronian War destroyed Earth, tyrannical Autobots dominate their homeworld, Cybertron, and the freedom-fighting Decepticons struggle to survive. Blurr, an Autobot bodyscrapper, seeks his next bounty: Starscream, who is carrying valuable information that could reignite the war! Meanwhile, a guilt-ridden Megatron weighs the choice of whether to continue fighting, at the risk of losing what little they have left. And when Megatron and Starscream find themselves in the sights of a twisted Autobot warlord and his top lieutenant, the world will be left &#187; Continue Reading.

