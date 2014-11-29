Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Whirls Wanted (& other things)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
oferated
Mini-Con
oferated's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2023
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 3
Whirls Wanted (& other things)
Looking for deals on any of the following. Prefer complete w/box and paperwork, but I'm open to anything in good condition!

All The Official Whirls
Whirl (Deluxe Vehicle, 1985, G1)
Autobot Whirl with Gunbarrel & Makeshift (Ultra, 2004)
Autobot Whirl (Legends Class, 2007, Classics)
Master of Metallikato (Multi-pack, 2009) - only care about Whirl, but open to w/Bludgeon
Major Sparkplug / Whirl (Human Alliance Basic, 2011)
Autobot Whirl (Deluxe, 2013, Generations - Vortex redeco FoC vers) - open to full Ruination too
Autobot Whirl (Voyager Class, 2014, Thrilling 30/Generations)
Whirl (November 29, 2014, Legends)
Autobot Whirl (1-Step Changer, 2019, Cyberverse)
Autobot Whirl (Tiny Turbo Changer, 2019, Cyberverse)

Not looking for Rescue Bots atm.

3rd Party Whirl
Headrobots Drone (upgrade kit for Tomahawk?) - not interested in the kit alone

Think the only 3rd party Whirl is MMC Turben, which I already have. If there's another thoooooough please enlighten me.

3rd Party
MMC Mentis (Rung)
MMC Boreas (Cyclonus)
Maketoys Hurricane (Cyclonus)
Maketoys Rear End (Tailgate)
oferated is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.