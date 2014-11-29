Today, 12:10 PM #1 oferated Mini-Con Join Date: Nov 2023 Location: Newfoundland Posts: 3 Whirls Wanted (& other things) Looking for deals on any of the following. Prefer complete w/box and paperwork, but I'm open to anything in good condition!



All The Official Whirls

Whirl (Deluxe Vehicle, 1985, G1)

Autobot Whirl with Gunbarrel & Makeshift (Ultra, 2004)

Autobot Whirl (Legends Class, 2007, Classics)

Master of Metallikato (Multi-pack, 2009) - only care about Whirl, but open to w/Bludgeon

Major Sparkplug / Whirl (Human Alliance Basic, 2011)

Autobot Whirl (Deluxe, 2013, Generations - Vortex redeco FoC vers) - open to full Ruination too

Autobot Whirl (Voyager Class, 2014, Thrilling 30/Generations)

Whirl (November 29, 2014, Legends)

Autobot Whirl (1-Step Changer, 2019, Cyberverse)

Autobot Whirl (Tiny Turbo Changer, 2019, Cyberverse)



Not looking for Rescue Bots atm.



3rd Party Whirl

Headrobots Drone (upgrade kit for Tomahawk?) - not interested in the kit alone



Think the only 3rd party Whirl is MMC Turben, which I already have. If there's another thoooooough please enlighten me.



3rd Party

MMC Mentis (Rung)

MMC Boreas (Cyclonus)

Maketoys Hurricane (Cyclonus)

Maketoys Rear End (Tailgate)

