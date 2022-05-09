Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,239
Amazon Exclusive Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Comic Universe Impactor


And out of nowhere we have images of the new Amazon exclusive*Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Comic Universe Impactor and Spindle 2-pack. This pack contains a redecos/retools of War For Cybertron Impactor, featuring a new Wrecker insignia, and Fosilizer Paleotrex now with a lot of new parts to become the skeleton of a powerful Spinosaurus. You can pre-order it via Amazon for*$44.99 and scheduled for release in November 1st, 2022. See all the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! Product Description Exclusive to Amazon with limited quantities available on HasbroPulse.com. Limit of &#187; Continue Reading.

Today, 01:24 PM   #2
Banshee
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 551
Re: Amazon Exclusive Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Comic Universe Impa
Curious to see how much amazon.ca will have it for. Preordered on .com for now.
Today, 01:46 PM   #3
Maland2016
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: St. John's, NL.
Posts: 44
Re: Amazon Exclusive Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Comic Universe Impa
OH HELL YES. This is awesome!
Today, 01:56 PM   #4
evenstaves
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,146
Re: Amazon Exclusive Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Comic Universe Impa
Goddamn it

The fan vote 3-pack "Decepticon Impactor" is pretty much already my ideal Impactor, and I'm not in love enough w/ early Furman OC to get another over this

But LOOK AT DAT NEW BONER
fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
