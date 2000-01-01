Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:43 PM   #1
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 66
Combiner Wars set
Not looking to spend over $100.
FreakNasty is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:59 PM   #2
Titus Prime
Need RID Rapid Run
Titus Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia
Posts: 136
Re: Combiner Wars set
PM’d
__________________
" Still poor, but hey I got a big room of plastic robots to come home to!"
Titus Prime is online now   Reply With Quote
