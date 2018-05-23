Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Optimus Prime issue 19 iTunes preview


Apple have updated their iTunes site with a three page preview of next week’s Optimus Prime issue 19. Optimus Prime #19 is part four of “The Falling”, but this issue kicks off not with resuming Onyx Prime’s attack on Cybertron, but rather a flashback to the early days of Starscream – and in these three pages we learn a lot about Starscream, who he was, where he came from, and how he viewed Orion Pax – the ‘bot who would be Optimus Prime. Check out the preview and its as always excellent artwork by Kei Zama attached to this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Optimus Prime issue 19 iTunes preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



