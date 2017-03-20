Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: The Last Knight Official Packaging Art Revealed


Thanks to the official website of B.O.T.S; the largest Transformers-convention in the Benelux, we have with us some high resolution packaging art from Transformers: The Last Knight toyline from Hasbro. The art features: Optimus Prime Bumblebee Crosshairs Barricade Megatron Sqweeks Dragonstorm Judging by the file name, it is clear that Dragonstorm is known just as ‘Dragon’, possibly confirming his Leader Class figure identified on Amazon Spain. We’ve mirrored the art with this news post. check them out, after the jump. &#160;

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Official Packaging Art Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



