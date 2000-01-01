Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:31 PM
Guber
Generation 2
Guber's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Montreal
Posts: 163
VICTORY ROAD CAESAR COMPLETE MIB!!!
Hi all! Im selling my complete MIB Road Caesar... It was originally part of Brr-Icy's famous collection, and I picked it up from him a couple years back. It has been kept in the boxes and displayed for a short time. Everything is in incredible condition, see the photos! Instruction papers included! Ask any questions you want. Asking $850CAD plus shipping. Thanks dudes!!!

Willing to consider partial trades for:
TFC collection (book-style package) Starscream, Skids, Hound.
G1 Scorponok MIB
G1 Omega Supreme, or Encore MIB
G1 Encore Sky Lynx MIB
G1 Swoop
G1 Ultra Magnus
G1 Duros (headmaster for Hardhead)
Energon Galvatron (Purple repaint)
MOTU Snake Mountain complete
MOTU Attak Trak complete
Captain Power XT-7 Jet MIB
GIJOE Serpentor accessories and chariot
MASK Thunderhawk vehicle
Knight Rider talking Kitt with figure
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Road Caesar1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 85.9 KB ID: 49658   Click image for larger version Name: Road Caesar2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 83.1 KB ID: 49659   Click image for larger version Name: Road Caesar3.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.5 KB ID: 49660   Click image for larger version Name: Road Caesar4.jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.4 KB ID: 49661   Click image for larger version Name: Road Caesar5.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.6 KB ID: 49662  

Click image for larger version Name: Road Caesar6.jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.2 KB ID: 49663   Click image for larger version Name: Road Caesar7.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.9 KB ID: 49664   Click image for larger version Name: Road Caesar8.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.5 KB ID: 49665   Click image for larger version Name: Road Caesar9.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.8 KB ID: 49666  
