VICTORY ROAD CAESAR COMPLETE MIB!!! Hi all! Im selling my complete MIB Road Caesar... It was originally part of Brr-Icy's famous collection, and I picked it up from him a couple years back. It has been kept in the boxes and displayed for a short time. Everything is in incredible condition, see the photos! Instruction papers included! Ask any questions you want. Asking $850CAD plus shipping. Thanks dudes!!!



Willing to consider partial trades for:

TFC collection (book-style package) Starscream, Skids, Hound.

G1 Scorponok MIB

G1 Omega Supreme, or Encore MIB

G1 Encore Sky Lynx MIB

G1 Swoop

G1 Ultra Magnus

G1 Duros (headmaster for Hardhead)

Energon Galvatron (Purple repaint)

MOTU Snake Mountain complete

MOTU Attak Trak complete

Captain Power XT-7 Jet MIB

GIJOE Serpentor accessories and chariot

MASK Thunderhawk vehicle

Knight Rider talking Kitt with figure Attached Thumbnails



