Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,099

Fans Toys FT-16T Sovereign (Masterpiece Scale Galvatron Toy Deco) Color Prototype



Third Party company Fans Toys have just revealed images of the color prototype of their*FT-16T Sovereign. This is a redeco of Fans Toys FT-16 Sovereign / Galvatron for the Masterpiece scale now in G1 toy color deco. This is sure a very nice alternative for your Masterpiece display. It’s planned for release by the 4th Quarter of 2022. See the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Third Party company Fans Toys have just revealed images of the color prototype of their*FT-16T Sovereign. This is a redeco of Fans Toys FT-16 Sovereign / Galvatron for the Masterpiece scale now in G1 toy color deco. This is sure a very nice alternative for your Masterpiece display. It’s planned for release by the 4th Quarter of 2022. See the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Fans Toys FT-16T Sovereign (Masterpiece Scale Galvatron Toy Deco) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________