|
Weird Al Yankovic is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame
TFW2005 member grimlock1972 brings us news that “Weird Al” Yankovic is due for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as reported by A.V. Club. Yankovic has worked in pretty much every branch of the entertainment industry over the past few decades, directing films and music videos, writing theme tunes, producing and starring in TV shows, and generating 14 studio albums of beloved parody songs. The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2018 press release
*adds that ceremony dates are up to recipients, who have two years from their selection date to schedule before they expire. For a reminder » Continue Reading.
