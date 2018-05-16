|
Possible Preview Items For Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toyline Revealed
With special thanks to Hasbro toy distributors in Sri Lanka, we have learned that Bee Vision Mask and the Stinger Blaster will act as possible preview items for Transformers: Bumblebee*movie toyline. The distributors mentioned that preview items for Bumblebee: The Movie will also arrive one month ahead of the Halloween Street Date
. The items in question were denoted as Bee Vision Mask and Stinger Blaster; two previously known role play items for the line. This of course follows a recent familiar pattern where The Avengers: Infinity War Hero Vision Mask (same gimmick as the Bee Vision Mask) came as » Continue Reading.
