Transformers: Cyberverse Animated Series To Be Aired In September


Thanks to the same source which provided TFW2005 with the possible Street Date of* Transformers: Bumblebee movie toyline, comes a brand new info on Boulder Media produced*Transformers: Cyberverse animated series. Transformers: Cyberverse is set to air on international markets in September this year, along with the toyline which will hit the shelves around the same time. Description (from an earlier post): Premiering later this year in an 18-episode run,*Transformers Cyberverse*follows Bumblebee as he tries to fix his damaged memory chips and remember what his mission, and purpose, on Earth is. Each 11-minute episode will focus more on character &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Animated Series To Be Aired In September appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



