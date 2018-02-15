|
Transformers: Cyberverse Animated Series To Be Aired In September
Thanks to the same source which provided TFW2005 with the possible Street Date of* Transformers: Bumblebee movie toyline
, comes a brand new info on Boulder Media produced*Transformers: Cyberverse animated series. Transformers: Cyberverse is set to air on international markets in September this year, along with the toyline which will hit the shelves around the same time. Description (from an earlier post
): Premiering later this year in an 18-episode run,*Transformers Cyberverse*follows Bumblebee as he tries to fix his damaged memory chips and remember what his mission, and purpose, on Earth is. Each 11-minute episode will focus more on character » Continue Reading.
