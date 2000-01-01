Today, 04:12 PM #1 GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,787 Was Earthrise (And its Associated Selects and Exclusives) REALLY Worth it?



https://youtu.be/FPv_v3_Q5mQ Last year, we asked if Siege was really worth it after a year of doing guilty or innocent of the price hikes. The result was close. This year, a year like no other, we ask if Earthrise (and it's associated Selects and plethora of exclusives) was truly worth it. This refers not only to money invested, but also time, effort to hunt and overall enjoyment of the hobby. Today, 04:36 PM #2 Alliniere A giant glowing cloud Join Date: Jul 2010 Location: Kelowna, BC Posts: 67 Re: Was Earthrise (And its Associated Selects and Exclusives) REALLY Worth it? For me, this year, no, but I think that is largely the result of COVID, making distribution a disaster. I had to get the entire Earthrise line from online retailers, not because of lockdowns, but because they just didn't show up! The coneheads entirely elude me unless I want to pay 300$....



I don't mind exclusives, but everything I wanted to preorder tended to sell out before I was even able to put one in...



The toys are great, I don't think I will need another Optimus, I loved the modulators, it is all swell, just... A nightmare to get

