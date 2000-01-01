|
Re: Was Earthrise (And its Associated Selects and Exclusives) REALLY Worth it?
For me, this year, no, but I think that is largely the result of COVID, making distribution a disaster. I had to get the entire Earthrise line from online retailers, not because of lockdowns, but because they just didn't show up! The coneheads entirely elude me unless I want to pay 300$....
I don't mind exclusives, but everything I wanted to preorder tended to sell out before I was even able to put one in...
The toys are great, I don't think I will need another Optimus, I loved the modulators, it is all swell, just... A nightmare to get