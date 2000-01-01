Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Was Earthrise (And its Associated Selects and Exclusives) REALLY Worth it?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:12 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,787
Was Earthrise (And its Associated Selects and Exclusives) REALLY Worth it?
Last year, we asked if Siege was really worth it after a year of doing guilty or innocent of the price hikes. The result was close. This year, a year like no other, we ask if Earthrise (and it's associated Selects and plethora of exclusives) was truly worth it. This refers not only to money invested, but also time, effort to hunt and overall enjoyment of the hobby.

https://youtu.be/FPv_v3_Q5mQ
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:36 PM   #2
Alliniere
A giant glowing cloud
Alliniere's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Kelowna, BC
Posts: 67
Re: Was Earthrise (And its Associated Selects and Exclusives) REALLY Worth it?
For me, this year, no, but I think that is largely the result of COVID, making distribution a disaster. I had to get the entire Earthrise line from online retailers, not because of lockdowns, but because they just didn't show up! The coneheads entirely elude me unless I want to pay 300$....

I don't mind exclusives, but everything I wanted to preorder tended to sell out before I was even able to put one in...

The toys are great, I don't think I will need another Optimus, I loved the modulators, it is all swell, just... A nightmare to get
Alliniere is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Battle Ops Bumblebee Metallic Costco Exclusive OOB
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for The Decepticons Leader Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Dinobots
Transformers
Transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers WFC Netflix Spoiler Battle Damaged Nemesis PrIme NEW IN STOCK
Transformers
Transformers
Paradron Medic Transformers War For Cybertron Earthrise Ratchet Lifeline Misb
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.