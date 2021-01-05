Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 596 Now Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,964
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 596 Now Online


The Grand 2020 What We Got This Week stretches over the entirety of a podcast, split up into thematic segments and filled with Transformers acquisitions. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW  596  December 11 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, click here:*Transformers Podcast on iTunes. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 596 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Battle Ops Bumblebee Metallic Costco Exclusive OOB
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for The Decepticons Leader Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Dinobots
Transformers
Transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers WFC Netflix Spoiler Battle Damaged Nemesis PrIme NEW IN STOCK
Transformers
Transformers
Paradron Medic Transformers War For Cybertron Earthrise Ratchet Lifeline Misb
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.