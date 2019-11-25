Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse New Listings – Hammerbyte, Ramjet And Dead End


Via 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*we can share for your some new Cyberverse listings for 2020. We have some unexpected names that will sure catch your attention. These listings surfaced via Entertainment Earth*and we have a good variety of characters and sizes for 2020. While most of them seem to be redecos of previous toys, some of them are nice additions to the Cyberverse rooster. Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Wave 6 Case 2x Tra Cyberverse Warrior Soundwave 2x Tra Cyberverse Warrior Bumblebee 2x Tra Cyberverse Stealth Force Hot Rod 2x Tra Cyberverse Warrior Megatron Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Wave 7 Case 2x Tra &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse New Listings – Hammerbyte, Ramjet And Dead End appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
