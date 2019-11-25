|
Transformers Cyberverse New Listings ? Hammerbyte, Ramjet And Dead End
Via 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*we can share for your some new Cyberverse listings for 2020. We have some unexpected names that will sure catch your attention. These listings surfaced via Entertainment Earth
*and we have a good variety of characters and sizes for 2020. While most of them seem to be redecos of previous toys, some of them are nice additions to the Cyberverse rooster. Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Wave 6 Case 2x Tra Cyberverse Warrior Soundwave 2x Tra Cyberverse Warrior Bumblebee 2x Tra Cyberverse Stealth Force Hot Rod 2x Tra Cyberverse Warrior Megatron Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Wave 7 Case 2x Tra » Continue Reading.
